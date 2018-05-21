Landing gear fault indication on Air NZ plane sparks emergency callout at Tauranga Airport

An Air New Zealand flight from Wellington landed without incident at Tauranga tonight after the pilots reported a landing gear fault indication.

Air New Zealand flight NZ8262 from Wellington to Tauranga Source: Flightradar24

The airline says the pilots followed standard operating procedures and requested emergency services be on standby for the landing.

There were 50 passenger and three crew onboard the Bombardier Dash Q300 aircraft, flight NZ8262 from Wellington to Tauranga.

The flight was scheduled to leave Wellington Airport at 6.30pm and was due to land in Tauranga around 7.40pm.

SunLive reported shortly before 8.30 pm that other planes had landed but the Bombardier aircraft was still circling the airport.