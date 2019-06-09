Landfill opponents approve rāhui for Dome Valley site in north Auckland

An environmental rāhui will be placed on the site of a potential landfill next weekend in a bid to stop the contentious project going ahead.

The Chinese-owned company Waste Management wants to build a large rubbish dump in Dome Valley, 70km north of Auckland CBD.

The landfill would occupy a 1000-hectare site, beside the Hoteo River, just south of Wellsford.

Auckland Council waste management said the region's existing landfills are nearly full and a new one is essential.

However, the proposal has been vehemently opposed by locals who met yesterday at the Wellsford Community Hall to discuss the rāhui - a ban placed on an area.

The mayor of the neighbouring Kaipara area, Jason Smith, said about 200 people attended, but no councillors or representatives from the waste company were there.

He said those who attended overwhelmingly supported the idea of a rāhui.

He said as well as the risk of poisoning the Kaipara Harbour, residents were worried about the huge volume of trucks that would be needed.

"A landfill that's bringing 350 truckloads every day out of Auckland up a single-lane Dome Valley highway is just an impossibility regarding the roading infrastructure plus you get the challenge of the environmental risk which is everyone's biggest concern," Mr Smith said.