TODAY |

Landfill opponents approve rāhui for Dome Valley site in north Auckland

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Auckland

An environmental rāhui will be placed on the site of a potential landfill next weekend in a bid to stop the contentious project going ahead.

The Chinese-owned company Waste Management wants to build a large rubbish dump in Dome Valley, 70km north of Auckland CBD.

The landfill would occupy a 1000-hectare site, beside the Hoteo River, just south of Wellsford.

Auckland Council waste management said the region's existing landfills are nearly full and a new one is essential.

However, the proposal has been vehemently opposed by locals who met yesterday at the Wellsford Community Hall to discuss the rāhui - a ban placed on an area.

The mayor of the neighbouring Kaipara area, Jason Smith, said about 200 people attended, but no councillors or representatives from the waste company were there.

He said those who attended overwhelmingly supported the idea of a rāhui.

He said as well as the risk of poisoning the Kaipara Harbour, residents were worried about the huge volume of trucks that would be needed.

"A landfill that's bringing 350 truckloads every day out of Auckland up a single-lane Dome Valley highway is just an impossibility regarding the roading infrastructure plus you get the challenge of the environmental risk which is everyone's biggest concern," Mr Smith said.

The rāhui will be placed on the land at dawn next Saturday.

rnz.co.nz

Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Details of hush money paid out to parliamentary staffers revealed
2
Aaron Finch had a few choice words he needed to get off his chest during the 36 run loss.
Australian captain leaves pitch fuming after poor running with David Warner leads to run out in World Cup loss to India
3
Scott Gregory went up another gear as he hit the line and he never looked back in the 52-33 win.
Baby Blacks fullback leaves Scottish defence in the dust with superb runaway try during World Cup win
4
Players clash after punches are thrown in the Rabbitohs v Knights game.
Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
5
Our political editor gives her thoughts after the June 9 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.
Despite Collins polling higher as preferred PM, Bridges is safe as National leader for now - Jessica Mutch McKay
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:56
Asthma and Respiratory Foundation chief executive Letitia O’Dwyer joined Breakfast to discuss the alternative to smoking.

Questions raised about information on Minstry of Health's vaping website by Asthma and Respiratory Foundation

Man arrested after three Christchurch businesses hit by armed robbers within an hour

Details of hush money paid out to parliamentary staffers revealed

The Kermadec Islands

Government criticised for silence on Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary