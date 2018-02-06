 

Land of opportunity? Future of iconic high-country station put to NZ public

Kaitlin Ruddock 

The future of New Zealand's largest working farm is up for debate, with a public survey on the iconic Molesworth Station.

A farming lease on the 180,000 hectare reserve in Marlborough expires in two years, opening up discussion about how the land could be used for generations to come.

The Department of Conservation says it realises Molesworth is “a really special area for many New Zealanders”.

“Anyone who's been here realises it's a fantastic area for different values including heritage, landscape and recreation and farming” says DOC Community Ranger Chris Wootton.

The recreational reserve is owned by the public and managed as a working cattle farm by Landcorp.

Molesworth Station manager Jim Ward has been overseeing the farming operation for 17 years.
“Right through the high country you've got trials and tribulations, you've got challenges all the time be it the weather, be it the pests, weeds”. Mr Ward told 1 News.

“Currently the biggest challenge that we're facing head on at the moment is wilding pine trees” Mr Ward says.

There are several other parties that utilise the land, including hunting, fishing, cycling and horse-riding groups. Many are keen for greater access to the reserve.

The main route through Molesworth is via Acheron Road, which is open to the public between October and April.

NZ Deerstalkers Association President Bill O'Leary says there are “potentially a thousand” hunters operating in the area each year.

“We would like to be able to put more people into that area and certainly from the point of view of managing the game animals in that area”.

Both NZ Deerstalkers and Fish & Game hope any future changes won’t impact current farming practice. Particularly as the dryland country poses a potential fire risk.

But Forest and Bird believes it’s time to reprioritise the values of Molesworth.

“I think a serious look has to be taken at certainly making parts of Molesworth station, if not all of it, an area that is set aside for conservation and recreation primarily.” Regional Manager Debs Martin says.

“And there are vast river valleys that could well do without there being any cattle”.

More than a thousand submissions have been made to The Department of Conservation so far. The survey closes on April 14.

