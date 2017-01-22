Land ho! Massive buoy washes up on New Plymouth beach after wild weather

Source:
A large 280-tonne buoy has washed up on a Ngamotu Beach in New Plymouth after severe weather last night.
Buoy washed up on Ngamotu Beach.
Source: Supplied
Port Taranaki Harbourmaster Neil Armitage said they are inspecting it for internal damage and might not re-float it until the weather is better.
Mr Armitage said it's not yet clear why the massive buoy left it's moorings - it could have snapped or dragged it's anchor - but it's currently unsafe to send staff into the water to investigate.
He added that it isn't a safety risk on the beach.
Security will be on site overnight guarding the buoy to keep away members of the public.
Another significant weather event it expected tonight, after which they will reassess the feasibility of re-floating the buoy.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news