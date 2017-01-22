Land ho! Massive buoy washes up on New Plymouth beach after wild weather

A large 280-tonne buoy has washed up on a Ngamotu Beach in New Plymouth after severe weather last night.

Buoy washed up on Ngamotu Beach. Source: Supplied

Port Taranaki Harbourmaster Neil Armitage said they are inspecting it for internal damage and might not re-float it until the weather is better.

Mr Armitage said it's not yet clear why the massive buoy left it's moorings - it could have snapped or dragged it's anchor - but it's currently unsafe to send staff into the water to investigate.

He added that it isn't a safety risk on the beach.

Security will be on site overnight guarding the buoy to keep away members of the public.