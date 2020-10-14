TODAY |

Lamborghini worth $450k among luxury items seized in Auckland money laundering raids

Source:  1 NEWS

A year-long police investigation into an alleged professional money laundering operation has led to six arrests and around $5 million in luxury vehicles and property being seized.

Three properties and a $450,000 Lamborghini were among the items seized in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

This morning, officers from the financial crime group carried out search warrants at six addresses across Auckland as part of Operation Brookings.

According to police, three properties - in Half Moon Bay, Te Atatu and New Lynn - worth at least $3.3 million have been seized.

A motorbike being confiscated by police as a result of an anti-money laundering operation. Source: Supplied

"Seven high-end luxury vehicles, a boat and three motorbikes have also been seized worth a combined value of more than $1.2 million.

"The vehicles include three new 2020 Mercedes-Benz models, including a G-wagon worth approximately $280,000 and a Lamborghini Huracan, worth approximately $450,000.

A late-model Mercedes vehicle confiscated by police for suspected money laundering activity. Source: Supplied

"Approximately $250,000 in cash was also located and restrained during the search warrants," police say.

Four men and two women, ranging in age from 29 to 65, were arrested and have all been charged with money laundering offences.

A Rayglass boat confiscated by police during an anti-money laundering operation. Source: Supplied

A 40-year-old man is expected in the Auckland District Court tomorrow and the remaining individuals will appear in the Auckland District Court on Tuesday.

Police say inquiries are ongoing and they "are unable to rule out the possibility of further people being charged".

A Mercedes G Series SUV confiscated by police for suspected money laundering activity. Source: Supplied

At a press conference today, Detective Superintendent Iain Chapman, national manager of the financial crime group, said "well-known" gangs use the services used by those arrested today.

Money laundering carries a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment.

