Lamborghini, Ferrari and fine wines among $5.3m in assets seized from Auckland meth dealer

A Lamborghini and Louis Vutton bags are among $5.3 million in assets seized from a convicted Auckland meth dealer.

The assets, which include Auckland properties, will be forfeited to the Crown following a decision in the High Court in Auckland.

It follows a lengthy police investigation dubbed Operation Fireball, which resulted in the arrest and subsequent conviction of 43-year-old Auckland man Ka Kit Yim for importing and possessing methamphetamine for supply.

Police say he was jailed in 2017 and is currently serving an 11-and-a-half-year sentence.

Yesterday, the court ruled his assets and those of his associates were obtained by criminal activity, including money laundering and drug importation and the property will be forfeited to the Crown under the Criminal Proceeds Recovery Act 2009.

Luxury bags seized by police in Operation Fireball. Source: Supplied

The assets included property in Auckland and several high-end vehicles, including a 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale, 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo and 2014 Porsche Cayman GTS.