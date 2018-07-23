Lake Wanaka helicopter crash: Large item found in lake

A large item, believed to be wreckage of the helicopter that crashed on Saturday, has been found in Lake Wanaka.

The Police National Dive Squad found the item about 47 metres below the surface.

The president of Coastguard Wanaka Lakes Jonathan Walmisley said the next challenge is how to lift the item to the surface.

Matthew Wallis, 39, was reported overdue on Saturday afternoon, when the Robinson helicopter he was flying disappeared from tracking systems shortly after takeoff from Wanaka Airport.

Police have requested help from the Navy underwater search specialists who have equipment which can operate in deeper waters.

The Navy specialists are expected to make an assessment of the scene this afternoon.

On Saturday wreckage was found on the shore of an island in an arm of the lake.

Mr Wallis, who is the son of Warbirds over Wanaka founder Sir Tim Wallis, is presumed dead and police are focused on returning his body to his family.