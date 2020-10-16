Lake Taupō deaths not suspicious, police say

The deaths of two people found alongside Lake Taupō yesterday are not suspicious, police say.

Police were called to the scene at about 7am after a member of the public had found two bodies near Mere Road, Lake Taupō.

Following a post mortem examination today, police were able to confirm the deaths were not suspicious.

Yesterday, Taupō Mayor David Trewavas said the news of the deaths have saddened those in the community.

"To have this unfold is just tragic, our hearts and mind and the community and [its] feelings are with the families at this time," he said.