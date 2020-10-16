TODAY |

Lake Taupō deaths not suspicious, police say

Source:  1 NEWS

The deaths of two people found alongside Lake Taupō yesterday are not suspicious, police say.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Officers have been combing the area around a popular geothermal hotspot. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the scene at about 7am after a member of the public had found two bodies near Mere Road, Lake Taupō.

Following a post mortem examination today, police were able to confirm the deaths were not suspicious.

Discovery of two bodies found on Taupō lakefront 'devastating', mayor says

Yesterday, Taupō Mayor David Trewavas said the news of the deaths have saddened those in the community.

"To have this unfold is just tragic, our hearts and mind and the community and [its] feelings are with the families at this time," he said.

The deaths will be referred to the Coroner.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:10
Lake Taupō deaths not suspicious, police say
2
How to watch TVNZ’s election night coverage in NZ and worldwide
3
Nearly 2 million Kiwis cast their ballot before election day
4
Hurricanes midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen flown in as injury cover for Reiko Ioane
5
Whereabouts of NZ travellers who snuck into Melbourne still unknown: Victorian premier
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland Zoo sees spring baby boom

At least 25 pilot whales stranded on mudflats in remote area of Coromandel

Body recovered after dinghy capsizes near Wellington
03:43

Two towns desperate to once again become part of Palmerston North