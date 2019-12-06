TODAY |

Lake levels rising faster than predicted as Wanaka braces for worst flooding in 20 years

Source:  1 NEWS

Lake levels are rising faster than predicted in Wanaka as the town braces for its worst flooding in 20 years.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lake levels are rising faster than predicted, as heavy rain in the region shows no sign of letting up. Source: 1 NEWS

Heavy rain in the region shows no sign of letting up, as businesses and locals step up their preparations.

“Not happy, but it's nature,” Richard Liddell said.

More rain today has seen the lake rise another 9 centimetres since this morning as sandbags line sealed storefronts.

“Obviously, it's a bit of a drama for the people who are directly affected by it,” Deputy Mayor Callum Mcleod said. “Certainly, it's not very nice if your business is being inundated.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Roads were empty following yesterday’s heavy rain. Source: 1 NEWS

However, it’s not just rising water levels that have authorities concerned, with a sea of debris floating on its surface. While heavy machinery has been brought in in an attempt to clear it, water from rivers have been sending it right back into the lake.

Meanwhile, in Lake Wakatipu, Kinloch Lodge has been cut off since Monday as owner John Glover ferries guests in by boat.

"It's part of good hospitality, rural living and it’s part of what a young country like NZ is all about when it rains,” Mr Glover said.

In Queenstown, Lake Wakatipu is expected to rise another 20 centimetres, and could spill over into other areas, including some of the shops closest to the lakefront. At this level, it will also flood the town’s stormwater system.

In Wanaka, Ardmore Street on the lakefront is expected to be swamped later this weekend, with the water potentially reaching back up the main shopping street as well.

The regional council is warning the flood could be the worst flood since 1999, when 200 millimetres of rain fell in just two days.

New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:21
John Armstrong's opinion: Despite lead in polls, National should be worried by Jacinda Ardern's recent 'double whammy'
2
Jeremy Wells' birthday tribute to Hilary Barry nearly brings her to tears
3
New All Blacks coach welcome at the Chiefs, says Warren Gatland
4
Three people killed in crash near Kaikōura, SH1 closed
5
England's Jofra Archer hits out at 'faulty' speed guns after series loss to Black Caps
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:46

Probe in 1080 cattle deaths points to DOC breach

Auckland offers free public transport on December 20 to prevent drink-driving
00:18

Three people killed in crash near Kaikōura, SH1 closed
00:36

Woman stabbed today at Wellington park didn't know her attacker, police reveal