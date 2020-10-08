Lake Ōhau fire: Crews work to strengthen perimeter with blaze mostly contained

Two fire crews have remained at the Lake Ōhau blaze overnight, which is now thought to be mostly contained.

Crews will today continue to strengthen the fire's perimeter and dampen down any hot spots that emerge.

Multiple homes were destroyed in the fire, which burned through nearly 6000 hectares at Lake Ōhau, in the Mackenzie District.

Residents were forced to flee their properties in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Yesterday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand released dramatic footage showing what the first firefighters on the scene were met with early Sunday morning.

Flames raged out of control along the roadside, with embers flying onto the road.