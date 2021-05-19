TODAY |

'That lady tried to kill me' - Dashcam captures Otago driver's risky overtaking manoeuvre that nearly caused head-on smash

Rebecca Moore, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

A Greymouth man says he cheated death yesterday morning when an oncoming motorist narrowly avoided crashing into him head-on while attempting to pass another vehicle. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dashcam footage shows the incident between Cromwell and Alexandra on Tuesday morning. Source: Jono Kerr

Dashcam footage from Jono Kerr's vehicle shows the moment an oncoming car performs a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre, narrowly missing a head-on collision.

"That lady tried to kill me," he told 1 NEWS.

The 27-year-old was driving between Cromwell and Alexandra, where he is working, however his travel at the time was not work-related.

He said it was a cold morning but not icy and visibility was good.

Kerr said he had purchased his dashcam following similar close calls in the area.

He said even when he's travelling at the 100km/h speed limit other drivers have attempted to pass in areas where he feels it is not safe.

"That section of road is very bad for locals.

"Take a little bit of care," he warned.

In a statement, police told 1 NEWS, "trying to ‘make up lost time’ by speeding and unsafe overtaking is a recipe for disaster, and it puts everyone using the road at risk".

"Wait to overtake until you get to a passing lane or can see plenty of clear road ahead of you to do it safely.

"Most roads in New Zealand have a single lane each way, and some provide ‘passing lanes’ at regular intervals. ‘Passing lanes’ should be used where possible when overtaking, please be patient until you reach them."

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Rebecca Moore
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Countdown offers two weeks extra paid leave for any employee 'affirming their gender'
2
Supermodel Naomi Campbell becomes first-time mother at 50 - 'A beautiful little blessing'
3
Fair Go: Stratford couple endure 15-month ordeal before setting foot inside house they paid for
4
‘Disturbing failure’ — Users of popular security camera sold in NZ report seeing footage from inside others' homes
5
NZ’s nurse Jenny, who cared for Boris Johnson as he battled Covid, resigns from NHS citing lack of 'respect' for health workers
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:27

'A bit of a nightmare' - Patients wait for updates after Waikato DHB cyber attack

Morning Briefing May 19: Major cyber attack causing mayhem in hospitals

Ashburton mayor says Judith Collins 'jumped the gun' on water ownership

Countdown gets formal complaint over 'farmers' market' branding on shopping bags