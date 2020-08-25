Lack of treatment for Kiwis with severe irritable bowel disease labelled disgraceful

The lack of treatment for New Zealanders with severe irritable bowel disease is being described by experts as disgraceful.

New Zealand has the third-highest rate of the disease in the world, but there few funded options to treat it, which can have terrible consequences for patients.

At 19, Dannielle Barber had pictured a life of freedom, working and travelling overseas, before her world was shattered after being diagnosed with Crohn’s disease.

“I had to quit my job. It was hospital admissions, staying home, couldn't leave the house,” Ms Barber explained.

There are currently only two drugs in New Zealand funded to help treat the disease. Ms Barber has tried both, which she said “weren’t effective”.

“They weren't able to get the disease under control in time, so the only option left was surgery,” she said.

Ms Barber was fitted with a permanent stomach bag.

“There's not a day that goes by that I can't not think about it. It's in every decision I make," she said. "The biggest thing that it’s affected for me is I’ve decided not to have children.”

Now 23, Ms Barber is one of 20,000 Kiwis with Crohn’s or ulcerative colitis, both of which are types of irritable bowel disease.

Patients have since petitioned the Government for more treatment options.

“These drugs would prevent people being hospitalised, prevent surgery, would prevent people not being able to finish their schooling,” gastroenterologist Professor Richard Gearry said.



"These people want a normal life - they don't want anything special, they just want a normal life."

There have been no new drugs introduced in New Zealand in 11 years. The sector is now calling for access to two new treatments. While Pharmac has acknowledged their effectiveness, they will not yet commit to delivering them.

“They are worthy of funding,” Pharmac medical director Dr Ken Clark said. “I'm afraid I can't give you a timeline, but they are, both of those medicines, to the forefront of our thinking at present.”