TODAY |

Lack of rescue helicopter in Coromandel is 'life or death' situation

Source:  1 NEWS

The absence of a rescue helicopter in Thames-Coromandel is the difference between life and death, says Mayor Sandra Goudie.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Whitianga base now lies empty, with all operations moved to Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

A purpose-built lifesaving facility in Whitianga, helicopter hanger included, now lies vacant as the Ministry of Health opted to change how rescue helicopters work. Instead they will be sent from Auckland. 

The Ministry says up to eight helicopters can take on missions to the peninsula, but for some, it's not good enough.

Sandra Goudie, Mayor of Thames-Coromandel says they are practically getting call outs every second day.

“So you know, with that type of intensity of service why wouldn't you have one based in Whitianga,” said Ms Goudie.

She said if someone's had a serious accident, they need to be lifted out by helicopter and "they've got a critical time period for being taken care of".

“It’s the difference between life and death,” she said.

New Zealand
Auckland
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Cruise ship passenger overboard near Mahia Peninsula
2
Popular Auckland beach closed again after two sharks sighted close to shore
3
NZ slump to 248-run defeat in Boxing Day Test after Tom Blundell's historic century
4
Lotto winner from Twizel wins more than $17 million on Powerball
5
New Zealand team behind new tech to prevent strokes and 'change the world'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Diesel vehicles keeping Wellington from world-beating air quality - NIWA
00:24

Canterbury cat feared dead in house fire returns home after two days
03:11

Year in Review: 2019 a turbulent time for New Zealand's economy

Music festival organisers on mission to cut landfill waste