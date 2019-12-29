Lack of rescue helicopter in Coromandel is 'life or death' situation

The absence of a rescue helicopter in Thames-Coromandel is the difference between life and death, says Mayor Sandra Goudie.

A purpose-built lifesaving facility in Whitianga, helicopter hanger included, now lies vacant as the Ministry of Health opted to change how rescue helicopters work. Instead they will be sent from Auckland.

The Ministry says up to eight helicopters can take on missions to the peninsula, but for some, it's not good enough.

Sandra Goudie, Mayor of Thames-Coromandel says they are practically getting call outs every second day.

“So you know, with that type of intensity of service why wouldn't you have one based in Whitianga,” said Ms Goudie.

She said if someone's had a serious accident, they need to be lifted out by helicopter and "they've got a critical time period for being taken care of".