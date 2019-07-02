Lack of rainfall in Auckland prompts calls to reduce water wastage

The Hūnua and Waitākere ranges where Watercare has nine water storage dams received 34 per cent and 44 per cent less rainfall than normal for the January to June period.

The city's total water storage is 25 per cent less than normal for this time of year at 59.2 per cent.

“We are closely monitoring the dry weather situation and we are carefully balancing our water sources. At the moment, we are maximising production from our river and aquifer sources to reduce demand on our dams", says Watercare's head of Water Value Roseline Klein.

"Other rain gauges in the Auckland region have observed their driest January to June period on record," says MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths.

19,000 water tankers have been filled in the last six months, four times greater than last year.