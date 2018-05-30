Lack of policy over increasing suicide rates for Asians, report finds

By Jessie Chiang for rnz.co.nz

A new report shows the number of suicides in the Asian population is growing, but no specific policies exist to try to reduce it.

The Suicide Mortality Review Committee has found that in the past decade, between 10 and 41 people of Asian ethnicity took their own life every year in New Zealand.

Professor Rob Kydd, chairperson of the committee, said the government needed to address suicide in this growing population group before rates increased.

"Suicide rates for Asian people have fluctuated but appear to be increasing. With the projected growth in the Asian population, we are concerned the rate may rise," he said.

Source: TVNZ

Figures showed 33 per cent of the suicides were from those of Indian descent, 29 per cent were Chinese, 14 per cent was South East Asian with other Asian groups making up 24 per cent.

Most of the suicides were also in the Auckland region, at 72 per cent.

The report says stigma and shame are often associated with mental health and suicide in Asian cultures.

It included a number of recommendations, including developing the Asian health workforce and establishing support services catering specifically for the Asian population.

Professor Rob Kydd said a shortcoming in this area was the fact that Asian-focused health and social issues were also largely missing from government policy and frameworks.

"While the government has a responsibility to focus on the tangata whenua of Aotearoa, and support Pacific populations, policies for Asian and refugee communities are under-developed," he said.