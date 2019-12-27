Lack of facilities on popular Queenstown walking track has trekkers defecating in places they shouldn't

The summer break is a popular time for hikers to take on some our great and gruelling DOC tracks.

By Jared McCulloch

The Ben Lomond Track tucked high up behind Queenstown is no exception, but the state of some of our Great Walks is causing a bit of a stink.

Users are noticing toilet paper and human faeces just off the track as they make the six to eight-hour trek to the summit.

National’s Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker is concerned that facilities have not been keeping pace.

“The problem is, there is no port-a-loo up here which means unfortunately people having been pooing in the most pristine environment [that] this country has to offer.”

DOC says around 30,000people climb the summit every year, which has doubled in the past five years.

It's a spectacular spot to get a snap for social media, but is getting online attention for the wrong reasons.

“You would think that the length of the walk and the number of people using the track, it's about time we got a port-a-loo up here” says Mr Walker.

Tourists 1 NEWS spoke to agree.

Courtney Tyler & Mikayla Smith from Australia say “a toilet at the top would not be a bad idea or even down near the saddle or somewhere”

Terrance See from Singapore says thinks there should be a toilet.

“It would be useful if there was one.”

This month, the Department of Conservation launched its "Love This Place" campaign, designed to promote best behaviour for visitors out and about.

In a statement, DOC says it acknowledges [the] pressures from increasing numbers on Ben Lomond Track.

"We're looking into the possibility of putting a self-contained toilet… but the reality is that this has to be weighed up against visitor facility demands elsewhere."

"We advise those wishing to undertake [the] track to make sure they use the available facilities before setting out."