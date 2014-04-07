 

Lack of evidence to identify accused in Rotorua gang trial, says defence

Lawyers arguing for the acquittal of eight Manga Kaha gang members on trial for an armed confrontation with Mongrel Mob adversaries say there's a lack of evidence to identify them.

The defendants face 20 various charges over conflict in Rotorua's Western Heights suburb on December 11, 2015.

George Robert Jolley, Cramer Tana McMeeking, Chadwick Tamahou Matapuku, Daniel Tere McMeeking, Waimarama Horomai Te Kani, Robert Julian Dashwood, Christopher John Jolley and Major Wetini are on trial at the High Court at Rotorua.

Today, Daniel McMeeking's lawyer, Jonathan Temm described the melee as "not a day at the races".

He attacked a lack of independent evidence placing his client - accused of wielding a golf club- at the scene. One secret witness hadn't named him, while another said he hadn't had anything in his hands, Mr Temm said.

Representing Cramer McMeeking, Annette Sykes told the jury the case was one of the missing mullet.

One witness described the man smashing up a car as a young fella with long hair, the other said it was blond.

"This makes it very clear it was not Cramer," Ms Sykes said.

He's charged with intentionally damaging a Commodore, unlawfully possessing a baseball bat with intention of causing grievous bodily harm and participating in an organised criminal group.

Doug Hall said there was no evidence to link Matapuku to the hockey stick an unreliable witnesses claimed he was brandishing.

Christopher Jolley's lawyer, Moana Dorset, accused the secret witnesses of being drug addicted Mongrel Mob associates.

"At the time [of the fracas] Jolley had been on parole, subjected to strict release conditions after being locked up for a year for recidivist driving offences ... he was not there," she said.

The trial continues.

