Labour's Sue Moroney to stand down in next election after losing support from ruling council

Hamilton-based list MP Sue Moroney has announced she is not seeking re-election in the 2017 general election, after being notified last night of a loss of support.

Sue Moroney Source: 1 NEWS

"I had lost support from the party’s ruling council for an electable position on the Labour Party list," the Labour MP said.

"I intend to serve out the remainder of the Parliamentary term."

She said she was grateful she was able to "fight for the rights of children, working families, women and the people of Hamilton", during her 12-years in Parliament.