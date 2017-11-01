 

Labour's stance on prisons riles National

Justice Minister Andrew Little's questioning of how bail laws are applied has raised eyebrows and prompted accusations of a soft stance on crime.

The new Justice Minister says the law that allows repeat violent offenders to receive a maximum prison sentence is not acting as a deterrent.

He told Three's The Nation programme on Saturday there are too many people in jail, and inconsistency in judges' rulings may be a reason.

"We need to look at the way bail is being handled and managed both by the courts and by the prison system," he said.

The government could look at bail laws, he said.

"I suspect it's more about the way it's being applied and enforced as opposed to whether there's a problem with the law."

Mr Little said the previous Labour government had put in place a Sentencing Council to get some consistency in sentencing but the National government abandoned it.
There was merit in reconsidering the council.

National Party justice spokeswoman Amy Adams said most New Zealanders welcomed strong sentences for serious and violent criminals and wanted caution around granting bail.

Mr Little appeared to be calling for judges to stop erring on the side of caution, she said.

"In what were extraordinary comments for a justice minister to make, Mr Little has said the bail laws are fine but it's the way judges apply them that is the problem.

"Not only is it constitutionally inappropriate for a minister to criticise the judiciary, it confirms that the coalition government will be soft on crime," she said.

Mr Little said the government had been faced with projections that showed if nothing was done, the prison population would increase by roughly 50 per cent during the next 10 years.

