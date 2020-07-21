Labour's Raymond Huo to leave Parliament at election

TODAY |

Labour MP Raymond Huo has decided to resign at the upcoming election. 

He was placed at number 26 on Labour's 2020 list. 

Mr Huo had been in Parliament from 2008 to 2014 and then came back into Parliament at the 2017 election. 

"I am proud to have been Labour’s first Chinese born MP," he said.  

"I had submitted my nomination form for this election within Labour’s internal timeframe but the subsequent lockdown enabled me to spend more time with my family and reflect on my political career.

"For too long my family has been secondary and the recent lockdown provided an opportunity for me to reflect on my future."

He said a highlight of his career in Parliament was working on the establishment of the New Zealand Chinese Language Week. 

"I am proud to be leaving politics with a new Chinese candidate Nasi Chen gaining a strong list position and with a real chance of entering parliament after the election," he said. 

Mr Huo's retirement comes just 11 days after National's Jian Yang announced his resignation. Mr Yang was previously an international relations academic on Chinese-New Zealand relations. 

