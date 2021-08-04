Labour's 'massive' drop in poll a 'wake up call' for Govt - Collins

National leader Judith Collins says Labour’s “massive” drop in a major new poll is a “wake-up call” for the Government.

Meanwhile, her own party is “moving in the right direction”, Collins said.

A Newshub-Reid Research Poll on Sunday revealed Labour could no longer govern alone after its party vote fell 9.7 points to 43 per cent since its last poll in May.

With that fall came an additional 1.7 percentage points for National. The party is sitting at 28.7 per cent.

ACT is sitting on 11.1 per cent, up 4.2 points, the Greens are on 8.5 percent, up 1.4 points, and New Zealand First is on 3.4 per cent, up 1.5 points

Collins told Breakfast she was “very happy that both National and ACT are going up and we’re clearly not taking votes off each other”.

She said she was pleased with the 1.7 point increase, and noted her party had “a lot of work to do - we’re not kidding ourselves”.

“Slow progress up the polling is significantly better than a rapid rise followed by a quick descent. Much better to go there slowly.”

ACT leader David Seymour also beat Collins as preferred Prime Minister in the poll. Seymour is up 3 points, sitting at 8.6 per cent, while Collins is up 2.6. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is on 45.5 per cent, representing a 2.6 point drop since May.

When asked about those results this morning, Collins said: “That’s fine.”

She pointed to Winston Peters, who had polled above both Helen Clark and Jim Bolger in the past but never ended up getting the top job.

Meanwhile, Ardern blamed the pandemic for the plunge in the polls.

The poll result comes ahead of the National Party’s annual general meeting this weekend.

The party’s long-serving President Peter Goodfellow is up for re-election. Multiple National MPs at Parliament yesterday said Goodfellow was doing a good job, but refused to reveal which way they’d vote.

There would be “significant change” on the party’s board, Collins said, with three of its current members indicating they’d be standing down.

“I think it’s a great time for renewal.”