Labour's Jacinda Ardern reveals that her grandmother has died

Jacinda Ardern's grandmother died early this morning.
The Labour leader's grandmother suffered a stroke last week and Ms Ardern was able to spend time with her on Sunday in hospital after a campaign rally in Hamilton.
After a media stand up in Wellington today, Ms Ardern mentioned the news.
The funeral is expected to take place on Friday in Te Aroha, the day before the election.
Earlier this month Ms Ardern said Waikato Hospital tried to discharge her 85-year-old grandfather shortly before midnight.
