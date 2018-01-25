Labour's election promise to ditch youth rates on back burner thanks to NZ First

 

Labour's pre-election policy of ditching youth rates within its first year in power appears to be on the back burner for now as it negotiates with its coalition partner New Zealand First.

But that's news to the Green Party which wants the lower rates gone.

Youth rates - otherwise known as the Starting Out Wage - are set at 80 percent of the minimum wage and are currently $13.20 an hour.

They apply to 16 and 17-year-olds who have been with their current employer for less than six months or 18 and 19-year-olds who have been on a benefit for more than six months.

Labour campaigned on abolishing the lower wages, which were re-introduced in 2013 after being abolished in 2008, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is less than committal about that now.

"Everything that we do as a Government is negotiated, everything that we've set down from our coalition agreements, our confidence and supply agreements and the speech from the throne - anything beyond that any individual party policy is negotiated collectively.

"We already have in place a system a shortened system where someone has a lower rate and that phases out over time and everyone is on minimum wage."

The New Zealand First leader, Winston Peters, said pre-election policies were irrelevant as there was now a coalition agreement.

"That is our policy, detailed as it is, if you don't find it there then it won't be part of any committment."

Youth rates are not mentioned in the Labour-New Zealand First coalition agreement.

Mr Peters was asked what New Zealand First's position was on keeping or canning youth rates.

"I'm part of a coalition government and what we should be responding to is the policy that we are going to implement, not the one that we would like to implement."

When asked by RNZ, the Green Party co-leader, Marama Davidson, was under the impression that youth rates were going.

"We're glad to see that they [are] being phased out.

"That's all we know so far that they will be phased out, but certainly the Greens are very clear we've always thought that youth rates are an abuse of workers."

Asked whether she knew whether New Zealand First was trying to keep youth rates in place, Ms Davidson did not know.

"We haven't seen anything yet, but we'll just keep pushing for the fairest result, which is that there shouldn't be youth rates."

National's leader, Simon Bridges, said he hoped New Zealand First was putting pressure on Labour to back off dumping youth rates.

There was a place for youth rates in the workplace, he said.

"It is a way that you can differentiate and make sure that people who wouldn't necessarily have got the chance, get the chance.

"You only get a payrise from having a job in the first place, and the truth is look a 17-year-old young man is in a very different position say from someone with a lot of experience who's 50."

A spokesperson for the Minister for Workplace Relations Minister said he would be taking a paper to Cabinet by the end of October with any changes to youth rates after talks with government partners.

Unite Union urges promised action

Unite Union national secretary Gerard Hehir told Morning report there should be no reason for New Zealand First to prevent youth rates being abolished.

"The concern is for us that some of the most vulnerable and exploited workers, young workers, are going to get shafted again," Mr Hehir said.

"Youth unemployment is higher than normal unemployment, it always has been and probably will be for a long time, but it's related to the economic conditions."

He said it was unfair that teenagers working alongside adults, doing the same job or some even training newcomers, were paid $2 or $3 an hour less.

"We talking about equal pay, we talk about fairness, we talk about exploitation - you're doing the same work, you should get the same wage," he said.

"That's what it comes down to, cheap labour."

The government should realise that keeping youth rates was not the way of the future for a sustainable economy, he said.

"We've got to stop trying to base our economy on exploiting migrant labour and cheap labour, it doesn't work," Mr Hehir said.

"We should start making policy on research not on what people might think happen or what the employers or manufacturer's association says."

"Capitalism has failed young workers and keeping them on keeping them on lower wages isn't going to help them."

The PM said there is substantial anecdotal evidence that employees were working under unfair employment arrangements.
The number of new Chinese students coming to New Zealand fell 20 per cent in the 12 months to the end of June, cutting millions of dollars from education providers' income.

Immigration New Zealand figures show 8604 first-time Chinese students got study visas, down from 10,534 in the preceding 12-month period.

China is New Zealand's single most important source of foreign students and the fall in new visas issued to students from that country is the first since 2013.

University students in a lecture hall. Source: Seven Sharp

An education agent with the company Leader Investment Group, Jean Hu, said the government's planned changes to immigration and work policies for foreign students were to blame.

"That's because the immigration policy [has] tightened up, especially for the skilled migrant category and probably in the future, the open work visa for the new-graduate students," she said.

"The Chinese students coming to New Zealand, the most attractive policy for them is to get New Zealand residency in the future," Ms Hu said.

Canges signalled by the government would prompt many Chinese students to look to other countries such as Australia and the UK, Ms Hu said.

The total number of Chinese students in New Zealand could fall by "30 per cent at the least", she said.

The Minister of Immigration, Iain Lees-Galloway, said the fall in new Chinese students was unlikely to be due to the government's plans.

"It is hard to say exactly what is driving this at this stage, but I think it is a very tenuous link to suggest that upcoming changes that haven't come into effect yet are driving this," he said.

The government's plans could increase the number of Chinese students, Mr Lees-Galloway said.

"The fact that we are offering more open work rights for people who choose to study at a higher level, which is what overwhelmingly Chinese students do choose to do, then that may result in more Chinese students choosing New Zealand," he said.

The deputy chief executive of Education New Zealand, John Goulter, said the fall began in the middle of last year and was focused on private tertiary institutions, English language schools, and schools, while universities had more new enrolments from China.

"Those sort of factors lead us to think that maybe it's a reflection of changing China local demographics," he said.

"Maybe more and more students coming to New Zealand from China are wanting a different level of qualifications rather than the foundation ones that they had been doing previously."

Mr Goulter said due to the pipeline effect of growth in new enrolments in previous years, the total number of Chinese students had not fallen.

Education New Zealand expected China to remain a strong source of students for New Zealand, he said.

"We expect that market to be stable or indeed to grow slightly over coming years so we'd be surprised if it was a longer term turnaround," he said.

The executive director of the Schools International Business Association, John van der Zwan, said the drop in new visas from China was affecting secondary schools in Auckland more than other areas.

He said a range of factors were behind the change including an increasing number of international schools in China and schools set up by foreign providers specifically for Chinese students.

"There are more options for Chinese students to stay in China and get a different type of education," he said.

Mr van der Zwan said primary schools were bucking the trend and enjoying an increase in new enrolments from China and overall the number of foreign students in schools this year had not fallen.

However, he said another year of decline in new students from China would be a worry.

"That is a concern and I think there's enough indicators across the industry as a whole that China is one that we need to watch carefully and this may well be the beginning of something that we need to look at more closely in the future. So it is something that we're monitoring."

The Government has committed $3.27 million over five years to make Wellington the first predator-free capital in the world.

The funds will be shared between Predator Free 2050 - a Government-owned charitable company - and Capital Kiwi Project, which is a charitable trust.

Efforts will largely be led by community groups, with many locals already involved in trapping efforts around the city.

Miramar, Seatoun and Strathmore will be the first suburbs to be targeted, as they lie on a peninsula which makes eradication easier.

Wellington already has the predator-free sanctuary Zealandia, which in recent years has led to a dramatic increase in local populations of many native bird species.

Mayor Justin Lester said the project will eventually allow for kiwi to be relocated back into the city, and will promote the populations of other species like kākā, tieke, kārearea, kākāriki and little penguin.

Environment Minister Eugenie Sage said the Wellington community has already shown a consider desire to eradicate predators in the capital.

"Wellingtonians have shown their commitment to saving nature by achieving the country’s first predator free suburb with Crofton Downs, and a further 43 of the city’s 52 suburbs are running active community-based predator control programmes," Ms Sage said in a release.

"New Zealand has a predator crisis – 82 per cent of native birds are threatened with, or at risk of extinction.

"From the backyards to the backblocks of the country, central and local government, iwi, whānau, hāpu, landholders, conservation groups, businesses, philanthropic organisations, communities and individual Kiwis love our unique native plants and wildlife and want to see them protected."

