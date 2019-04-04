Labour Weekend road toll reaches three

A person died in a two-car collision near Tekapo this morning, bringing the Labour Weekend holiday road toll to three.

Source: 1 NEWS

Three people in the other car were airlifted to hospital with moderate injuries after the crash on State Highway 8.

It comes after a person died in a crash near Gisborne in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to the incident on Whatatutu Rd, Te Karaka, just after 2am.

An investigation in to the circumstances surrounding the crash is under way.

A motorcyclist also died in Upper Hutt late yesterday.