Labour Weekend road toll reaches four as police issue plea to drivers

One person has died following a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Whanganui this afternoon, bringing the Labour Weekend road toll to four.
The pedestrian died following a crash on State Highway 3, in Westmere, just before 2pm, police said.
It comes after a person died in a two-car collision near Tekapo this morning.
Three people in the other car were airlifted to hospital with moderate injuries after the crash on State Highway 8.
A third person died in a crash near Gisborne in the early hours of this morning.
Police were called to the incident on Whatatutu Rd, Te Karaka, just after 2am.
An investigation in to the circumstances surrounding the crash is under way.
A motorcyclist also died in Upper Hutt late yesterday.
Acting superintendent Gini Welch has since issued a statement "strongly appealing" to motorists to "behave safely on our roads after a devastating start to Labour Weekend".
"Our frontline staff have attended four fatal crashes across the country since the official weekend period began at 4pm yesterday. We have also responded to a number of other serious crashes which have resulted in significant injuries to those involved," she said.
Welch urged motorists to keep their speed low, pay attention to their surroundings and the conditions and watch their following distance "to ensure you arrive alive".
"Most people behave safely on the roads most of the time, but it only takes one risky decision or moment of inattention to result in tragedy," she said.
"Ultimately, the actions of every driver and rider makes a difference."
The road toll began at 4pm yesterday and ends 6am Tuesday.