Labour Weekend road toll reaches four as police issue plea to drivers

A motorcyclist also died in Upper Hutt late yesterday.



Acting superintendent Gini Welch has since issued a statement "strongly appealing" to motorists to "behave safely on our roads after a devastating start to Labour Weekend".



"Our frontline staff have attended four fatal crashes across the country since the official weekend period began at 4pm yesterday. We have also responded to a number of other serious crashes which have resulted in significant injuries to those involved," she said.



Welch urged motorists to keep their speed low, pay attention to their surroundings and the conditions and watch their following distance "to ensure you arrive alive".



"Most people behave safely on the roads most of the time, but it only takes one risky decision or moment of inattention to result in tragedy," she said.



"Ultimately, the actions of every driver and rider makes a difference."

