Labour Weekend road toll highest in almost a decade, with six dead

Six people died on the country's roads over the Labour Weekend, the highest number in almost a decade.

Six people died on New Zealand roads in six separate crashes in recent days.

The deaths occurred in six separate crashes across the country - the worst Labour Weekend toll since 2011, when eight people were killed.

One person died in a crash in Tokomaru, near Horowhenua, on Sunday night. Another died on Sunday at a crash in Tikitiki.

There were multiple crashes on Saturday - one in Gisborne, one in Tekapo and another in Whanganui.

On Friday evening, a motorcyclist died in Upper Hutt.

The road toll began at 4pm Friday and ended 6am today.

