Labour Weekend road toll highest in almost a decade, with seven dead

Seven people died on the country's roads over the Labour Weekend, the highest number in almost a decade.

The deaths occurred in seven separate crashes across the country - the worst Labour Weekend toll since 2011, when eight people were killed.

One person died in a crash in Tokomaru, near Horowhenua, on Sunday night. Another died on Sunday at a crash in Tikitiki.

There were multiple crashes on Saturday - one in Gisborne, one in Tekapo and another in Whanganui.

On Friday evening, a motorcyclist died in Upper Hutt.

This morning police confirmed a woman had died in a mountain biking accident yesterday morning in Maungatautari, Waikato.