Labour vows to cut immigration by up to 30,000 people per year if elected

Labour will cut immigration by 20,000 to 30,000 a year to reduce the pressure on cities, especially Auckland, party leader Andrew Little has announced.

Without these changes, New Zealand would need up to 10,000 more houses each year and there would be up to 20,000 more cars on the country's roads each year, he said.

Mr Little says in recent years, New Zealand's population has been growing rapidly as record numbers of migrants arrive here, but National didn't foresee this and hasn't planned for the impact it's having on the country.

"Since 2013, immigration has been more than four times what was forecast - 130,000 more people than expected have settled here, equivalent to the population of Tauranga," he said.

"After nine years, National has failed to make the necessary investments in housing, infrastructure, and public services that are needed to cope with this rapid population growth. It's contributed to the housing crisis, put pressure on hospitals and schools, and added to congestion on roads."

He says National's policies have created a backdoor to residency via low-level study and low-skill work.

"Closing off the ability to work during and after study for people who do low-level courses will stop backdoor immigration. We will end the culture of exploitation and corruption that's grown up to prey on people using this route to come to New Zealand."

Labour will stop issuing student visas for courses below a bachelor's degree which are not independently assessed by the Tertiary Education Commission and NZQA to be of high quality.

The party will better target skills shortages to regions, Mr Little said.

Improved regionalisation of skills shortage lists and better enforcement of the Labour Market Test will make it easier for regions with genuine skills shortages to get the migrant workers they need, he said.

At the same, time Labour will make it easier for people with exceptional skills and talents to come to New Zealand with a new Exceptional Skills Visa.

Labour will also create a "KiwiBuild Visa" specifically targeted at building tradespeople.

This will allow building firms to bring in skilled workers as long as they also train the same number of New Zealanders and will be additional to construction work visas issued under existing rules, Mr Little said.

For jobs outside of skills shortages lists, Labour will ensure visas are only issued when a genuine effort has been made to find Kiwi workers.