'Labour out their trying to buy votes' with $60 per week baby bonus – ACT leader

David Seymour says welfare like Labour’s baby policy is "destroying our country".
Cyclone strength winds have caused power outages and travel headaches in the capital this morning.

LIVE: Motorists urged to delay travel through central North Island until next week as severe snow and ice hit the region

The bizarre video post has been described by some as juvenile.

Democrat Congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump

The iceberg weighs roughly one trillion tonnes and covers an area of around 6000 square kilometres.

Trillion-ton behemoth of an iceberg breaks off from Antarctica

Watch: Wellington train battles the elements as huge waves crash over the tracks

Welfare like Labour's $60 baby bonus is 'destroying this country' - ACT leader David Seymour

St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

The wild weather is set to bring heavy downpours and gale force winds to parts of the country today, with many roads already closed.

The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Dozens of vehicles are stranded due to snow and ice.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.


 
