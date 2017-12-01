 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Labour tells iwi leaders they're not doing their job properly signalling it's time to steer a new course

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Maoridom's most powerful leaders have been told they're not doing a proper job by the Maori Development Minister, Nanaia Mahuta.

Iwi bosses have been meeting this week in Wellington.
Source: 1 NEWS

Labour ministers called on the Iwi Chairs Forum meeting in Wellington this week with a message to change their focus.

"I don't think people in the room if they had their hand on heart would say to us that the way in which the forum has been operating has been entirely satisfactory," Ms Mahuta told the iwi chairs.

The delegates manage hundreds of millions of dollars worth of settlement assets on behalf of their tribes.

Their focus has been on issues such as the ownership of water. But there has been little progress on this during National's nine years in power. 

Now the new Government is signalling it's time to steer a new course.

"Noting that we are a coalition Government, a big head issue will be the discussion going forward on water. That will be a very slow conversation," Ms Mahuta said.

Moira Brown of the Iwi Chairs Forum said they have made it clear "that iwi Maori consider water to be our taonga".

Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little said: "I did say it's a bit like a first date and we're already getting the prenuptial agreement handed to us".

The Labour ministers warned the priorities now are to reduce poverty and address climate change, asking the group to refocus.

The Government says it'll also be seeking wider advice from Maoridom on policy issues.

1 NEWS Maori Affairs reporter Yvonne Tahana says it all amounts to an embarrassing change in relationship status for the iwi leaders who some sectors saw as enjoying a close relationship with National.

"I think they may have a few issues about emotionally disconnecting themselves from their ex," Mr Little said.

Ms Brown said: "I think it's important that the focus still remains with this particular group."

Whether this really is a break down in the relationship should be clear at their next date, in Waitangi next year.

Related

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Opinion: Dame Susan Devoy and Winston Peters story - 'embarrassment to professional journalism'

01:02
2
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

00:30
3
NZ trail the Windies by 49 runs with eight wickets in hand after day one of their Test opener in Wellington.

West Indies strike late in the final session after brilliant Black Caps innings from NZ pace-man Neil Wagner

01:02
4
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord's coffin carried from marae

5
Table top still life of foods high in healthy fats such as olive oil, Salmon, nuts and avocados with vegetables and herbs.

Steer clear of popular Paleo Diet, Ministry of Health recommends

01:46
Iwi bosses have been meeting this week in Wellington.

Labour tells iwi leaders they're not doing their job properly signalling it's time to steer a new course

Labour ministers warned the priorities now are to reduce poverty and address climate change.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Report finds girls experience more sexual harassment online than boys and Minister for Women says action is needed

Girls were sent nudes more but also "curated" identities more through social media.


07:01
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann delves into what the new changes really mean for people wanting to get into the housing market.

Inside Parliament: Will the LVR changes actually help first home buyers?

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann delves into what the new changes really mean.

00:21
The death occurred at Maori Bay near Muriwai.

Man dies after drowning at beach on Auckland's west coast

The police eagle helicopter, ambulance and the local surf club attended the scene.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 