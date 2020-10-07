TODAY |

Labour supporters were 'derisory', 'disrespectful' to Samoa in last night's debate - Judith Collins

Source:  1 NEWS

National leader Judith Collins says she stands by her comments about Labour leader Jacinda Ardern disrespecting Samoa in last night's debate, and today she had a crack at Labour supporters too following the exchange.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ardern and Collins clashed over Samoa’s Covid-19 response during last night’s Press leaders’ debate. Source: 1 NEWS

During the Stuff debate last night, Ardern said it was "factually incorrect" that Samoa went harder and earlier against Covid-19 a month earlier than New Zealand did at the beginning of the pandemic.

Read More
'Don't disrespect Samoa' – Collins fires up at Ardern as they debate NZ and Pacific's Covid-19 response

The exchange began with Collins suggesting the Government had been slow to act on Covid-19.

"That is factually incorrect," Ardern interjected, which drew an angry response from Collins.

"It did so, and actually don’t disrespect Samoa, they kept it out, they kept Covid-19 out and they kept it out and they test anyone who wants to go on a plane there," she said to a mix of jeers and applause from the crowd in Christchurch.

Today, Collins was asked about the incident during a walkabout on the election campaign trail in Auckland's Ponsonby.

"I thought her audience that was there were extremely derisory about Samoa and I thought that was actually very disrespectful," she told reporters.

On March 19, Ardern announced New Zealand's borders would close to anyone who is not a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident from 11.59pm that night.

A day later, Samoa declared a state of emergency would come into effect at midnight that night. The order included the shutting down of the border for all except returning Samoan citizens.

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:16
Judith Collins talks about her classic car collection during climate change debate
2
Donald Trump appears short of breath after returning to White House following Covid-19 treatment
3
UK satire pokes fun at Jacinda Ardern's handling of Covid-19 - 'Super-Kiwi-socialistic-extra-nice Jacinda'
4
Stan Walker says adulthood's a harder journey than his childhood filled with abuse
5
Judith Collins denies division in National Party, says matter of leaked email 'dealt with'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Māori Party promise $100m for legal aid service, want overhaul of 'racist' justice system

SkyCity fire: 24 hour shifts 'unacceptable', Commander says
01:16

Judith Collins talks about her classic car collection during climate change debate
00:24

Auckland eyes greater freedoms as city moves to Alert Level 1 tonight