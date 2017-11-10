Labour soars as NZ First plunges in latest poll

Labour support is at its highest level since 2007 while it's coalition partner New Zealand First has collapsed, a new poll shows.

Source: 1 NEWS

In the first Newshub-Reid Research poll since the election Labour is on 42 per cent.

That's 5.4 points up on its election night result.

National is holding steady on 44.5 per cent compared with its election night 44.4 per cent.

NZ First is the big loser - down to 3.8 per cent from its election night 7.2 per cent.

At 3.8 per cent, if an election was held now it would be wiped out.

The Green Party is down by less than a point to 6 per cent while ACT has 0.2 per cent of the party vote.

The poll shows that the gap between Labour and National stands at just 2.2 per cent, the closest the main parties have been since 2007.

NZ First appears to be suffering a familiar fate for small parties that go into coalition - they get swallowed up by their big partner.

In the preferred prime minister stakes, Jacinda Ardern is tops with 38 per cent and National's Bill English is at 26 per cent.