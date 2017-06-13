Labour shortage sees Kiwi scaffolding firm offering jobs to students before they've finished qualifications

A shortage of scaffolders means some building projects are taking longer to complete so one Kiwi company is offering students jobs before they finish their studies to try and meet demand.

"The demand that we're seeing at the moment is unheralded, we've never been this busy in our history," Phillip Manning, General Manager of scaffolding company ACROW told 1 NEWS.

"Those guys that have committed to the course and once they pass we've guaranteed them a job."

The demand is good news for 18-year-old Ezekiel Webster who was one of those who secured a job before finishing his qualification.

"It's very relieving not having to go out there and look for the jobs, the jobs are finding us," Mr Webster said.

Scaffolders aren't the only one in demand in the construction industry, with 65,000 workers needed over the next five years covering a range of professions.