 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Labour sets target of 40 per cent of the party vote

share

Source:

NZN

Labour Party president Nigel Haworth has set campaigners the task of raising support to 40 per cent of the party vote between now and the September election.

The Labour leader told the party's election year congress speculators can avoid paying tax at the moment.
Source: 1 NEWS

That's about 10 points above what it's polling now, and would be enough to ensure a Labour/Greens alliance would have a majority in parliament without needing NZ First.

"Our task in the party is simple - we just have to turn out the party vote to ensure we are in government," he told about 500 delegates at Labour's election year congress yesterday.

"I don't use numbers like 30 or 35... 40 is what we want, 40 I like."

Labour leader Andrew Little told the conference the party was in "amazing" shape for the campaign ahead.

"This isn't going to be an easy fight," he warned them.

"It's going to be close. It's going to be tough.

"I've faced tough fights before - and this is one fight we simply have to win."

His wife Leigh reluctantly introduced Andrew Little at the Labour congress with an insight into the man vying to be PM.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Little clearly signalled housing will be the main issue in Labour's campaign.

The party believes that the shortage - Labour calls it a crisis - is the government's weakest point.

"National's had nine years to tackle the housing crisis... where they have failed, we will succeed," he told cheering delegates.

Labour already has policies to build 100,000 affordable homes in 10 years and ban foreigners from buying existing homes.

Yesterday he added another - ending the tax break that allows people with multiple properties to use losses as a writ-off against other income.

Mr Little said that would bring in about $150 million a year extra revenue, which a Labour government would use for home insulation and heating grants.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:58
1
The music megastar says he "really, really, likes New Zealand" and shows off Maori necklace he never takes off.

Watch: Ed Sheeran comes out swinging for NZ in Aussie interview - 'They are better at rugby'

2

'I got a new radio!' - Christchurch character 'Radio Ron' stoked with his surprise gift

00:29
3
The All Blacks Sevens are through to the semi-finals of the Paris Sevens after defeating France 14-0.

Video: NZ Sevens pull out copybook set piece move with Sione Molia waltzing through to score against poor France

03:11
4
The Belt and Road Summit is an ambitious new initiative to reshape world trade routes.

NZ included in China's 'project of the century'

00:28
5
The Roosters thumped Parramatta 48-10 at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

Video: Roosters star Blake Ferguson flirts with the touchline to score dazzling try against poor Eels

00:18
The singer ignored the prankster until security escorted him away

Watch: Man wrapped in Aussie flag jumps onstage and moons Eurovision audience

The singer professionally carried on until security escorted him off the stage.

00:54
Professor Neil Siegel talks to Q+A's Jessica Mutch on the firing of James Comey.

‘It’s the single most troubling act the President has made’ – The reasons for firing FBI director don't add up, says US law expert

White House officials said Trump's confidence in the director had been eroding for months.

Back to Basics: Five easy steps to easing the addiction of shopping at the supermarket

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives her top tips to shopping fresh and local.

00:24
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Maire Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

Reports out of Sydney say the deal for Martin to join the Warriors is all but done.

US Police Generic

Boy, 8, knocked unconscious trying to shake hands with bully, two days before committing suicide in US

He was described as a "very loving little boy".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ