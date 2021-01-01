 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Labour set to hit back at National's 'Let's Tax This' ad

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Labour Party are expected to hit back today against National's 'Let's Tax This' campaign, with a rebuttal advert of their own.

National’s new campaign is a play on Labour’s campaign motto 'Let’s Do This’.

Attacking the party over what it says is a lack of transparency over taxes.

National have suggested a Labour government could impose a least six new taxes to stall the economy.

Speaking in Nelson just a few hours after the National ad campaign was released yesterday, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said the National ad campaign was blatant "scaremongering".

"I will run an open, relentlessly positive campaign but they need to start running an honest one.

Ms Ardern also quickly dismissed suggestions her strong reaction to National's ad campaign was to do with last night's poll which had National 10 points ahead of Labour.

It only took Jacinda Ardern a few hours to angrily hit back at National's new ad campaign ridiculing Labour's tax policies.
Source: 1 NEWS

"It's to do with the ads, the ongoing lies the mis-truth and the desperation," she said.

"We've already ruled out a number of taxes that they [National] continue to claim we'll introduce.

"In the ad they released today they claimed we were increasing income tax. That is patently incorrect."

Related

Election

00:42
It only took Jacinda Ardern a few hours to angrily hit back at National's new ad campaign ridiculing Labour's tax policies.

'Lies and scarmongering' - furious Jacinda Ardern blasts National's attack ad aimed at Labour's tax policy

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

3
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

00:15
4
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


00:29
National’s and Labour's finance spokesmen fought over their party's policies in the Stuff Finance Debate.

Watch: Joyce and Robertson lock horns in scrappy finance debate: 'Are there going to be any more tax policy changes?'

The pair argued over their party's policies in the Stuff Debate.


02:08
That’s according to new data from the 1 NEWS online election tool Vote Compass.

Two-thirds of Kiwis in favour of euthanasia for patients with terminal illness, Vote Compass results show

Despite Bill English not supporting euthanasia 65 per cent of National supporters are in favour of it.

00:58
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

The ABs prop was on a mission after reading a Kiwi scribe's critique. And he didn't miss.

00:15
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

Days after launching a tax ad that culminated in Labour changing their tax strategy, National is at it again.

00:36
The Labour leader poked fun at her "stardust" label while speaking to a crowd at Otago University.

Watch: Dunedin students turn out to see Jacinda Ardern with poster of her as Ziggy Stardust and Star Wars' Princess Leia

The Labour leader poked fun at her "stardust" label today.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 