Labour says selling off water with no royalty is 'wrong'

Labour has reacted after 1 News revealed plans for what could be New Zealand's biggest water bottling site.

Meanwhile, plans for what could be New Zealand's biggest water bottling plant have been revealed to 1 NEWS.
Source: 1 NEWS

Labour Environment spokesperson David Parker says: "I think New Zealanders will be shocked that we're selling off many litres of water to be sent overseas in bottles without any royalty coming back to New Zealanders.

"I think it's wrong."

His comments come after a lucrative Christchurch water consent, that allows over 20 billion litres of water to be taken over the next 15 years, was bought by a group of Chinese investors.

The water consent was purchased along with a dilapidated Kaputone Wool Scour in Belfast just north of Christchurch for $9 million by Cloud Ocean Water, a mineral water company that's 20 per cent owned by offshore Chinese investors.

Naturally Pure New Zealand Water Director Phillip Burmester made $3 million on the land sale, and yesterday revealed he owns a neighbouring site with a water consent, and plans are already underway to build a bottling plant there.

He says: "We're due to lodge a building consent, the Kaputone site was three hectares, this is eight hectares with a rail siding. It's a great outcome for all".

Environment Canterbury (ECAN) says it keeps a close eye on the effect of the potential water take in cases like these.

Acting consents manager for ECAN Philip Burge says: "We're looking at what the effect is on the aquifer and other neighbouring bores."

