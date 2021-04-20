Labour’s Kiri Allan 'grateful', enjoying Trevor Mallard’s homemade cereal as cancer treatment continues

Labour MP Kiri Allan’s is entering her third week of chemotherapy treatment, and says she’s “feeling extremely grateful” for the people who have made the time to see her and the medical staff treating her.

Speaker Trevor Mallard visits Kiri Allan in hospital as she undergoes chemotherapy treatment. Source: Supplied

The East Coast MP posted an update on social media alongside photos of her and Speaker Trevor Mallard, as well as her loved ones, in hospital.

“Had a special visitor today for chemo. He [Mallard] came equipped with homemade cereal that will be my Rt Hon Trevor-Special breakfast for the next few days.

“Despite my bad hair, and having to stay a couple of nights in hospital, I’m feeling extremely grateful due to the exceptional medical staff and wonderful people that come to share their time with me,” Allan wrote.

Earlier this month, Allan, 37, revealed she had been diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer. A six-centimetre tumour was discovered the same day she led the country through a tsunami evacuation alert in March as Minister for Civil Defence.

She made sure to keep a sense of humour as she underwent treatment.

In a video posted on Facebook last week, Allan broke out into song from her hospital bed alongside her family while medical staff hooked her up to an intravenous drip.

“They said it’s important to keep a sense of humour! Week two - chemotherapy interrupted by some terrible singing!” she shared.

