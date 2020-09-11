TODAY |

Labour releases first TV ad ahead of election

Source:  1 NEWS

Labour has released its first television advertisement on its website ahead of the election this year.  

Campaign manager Megan Woods said it was “about getting our message of progress in front of New Zealanders”. Source: Labour

National's will be going up on Sunday with the theme 'let me be straight with you'. 

In Labour's ad, leader Jacinda Ardern talks about Covid-19, rebuilding the economy, business and employment. 

The one-shot video has Ardern talking to the camera with a picture of Labour's first Prime Minister Michael Joseph Savage behind her. 

"These are uncertain times, but we've seen what we can achieve with a strong plan, so let's stick together and let's keep moving," Ardern said in the video. 

Campaign manager Megan Woods said the television campaign was about "getting our message of progress in front of New Zealanders". 

"We went hard and early to stamp out the virus, but to rebuild the economy we need a strong plan and the trusted leadership of Jacinda Ardern," she said. 

Labour promise to set aside 10 per cent of managed isolation spots for critical overseas workers

It comes after the party released its border promise today to allocate 10 per cent of managed isolation facility spaces to overseas critical workers to come into the country. 

National to allow EVs in bus lanes, no road user charges for two years if elected

Meanwhile, National released its plan to cut additional costs of electric vehicles and allow EV drivers to use bus lanes in an attempt to encourage uptake and reduce emissions.

