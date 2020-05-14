Labour registers big jump in support amid Covid-19 pandemic, according to new political poll

A new political poll shows Labour's support has jumped amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: 1 NEWS

Labour polled at 56.5 per cent, rising 14 percentage points, meaning it could govern alone.

Meanwhile support for National sunk 12.7 percentage points to 30.6 per cent, in the latest Newshub-Reid Research Poll.

The Green Party registered 5.5 per cent support, with New Zealand First and ACT coming in under the five per-cent threshold - NZ First on 2.7 per cent and ACT on 1.8 per cent.

Corresponding to seats in the House, the poll result would mean Labour would get 72 and National would get 39.

As preferred Prime Minister, Labour leader and current PM Jacinda Ardern was up 20.8 percentage points to 59.5 per cent, National Party leader Simon Bridges was down 6.1 to 4.5 per cent. National Party MP Judith Collins was at 3.1 per cent.