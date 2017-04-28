Labour promises new mental health programme to create 'front door' to services

A Labour government will fund eight new mental health teams in a two-year pilot programme to create a "front door" to services, party leader Andrew Little has announced.

File picture. Source: istock.com

One team will be based in Canterbury where Mr Little says the need for access to mental health services is growing rapidly.

Seven other locations around the country will be developed later, with a focus on the needs of Maori and Pasifika.

Mr Little said it was a fresh approach that would provider easier and fast access to mental health services.

The use of mental health services has risen by 60 per cent since 2008 but funding has only gone up by half that amount, he said.

"That is a problem," Mr Little said.