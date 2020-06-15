Labour promises Living Wages to more low-paid public service workers

The Labour Party has promised to roll out further Living Wage agreements to public sector workers if elected this year.

In 2018, the government committed to giving the Living Wage of $22.10 to all core public service workers, including full-time, part-time and casual employees.

Today, Labour's economic development spokesperson Phil Twyford and workplace relations and safety spokesperson Andrew Little said their party, if elected, with take that Living Wage commitment even further, extending it to many other parts of the public sector.

"COVID-19 has shone a light on the many workers who do important work in our community but who are not well paid for it," Little said.

"We can do a lot better at lifting wages and easing financial stress for hard-working New Zealanders."

Twyford said contracted workers - like cleaners, caterers or security guards - are the backbone of public service.

"These are the workers that clean the office late at night, start work early to cater for conferences and stand in the cold making sure our offices are safe for everyone.

"The work contracted employees do help us all to do our jobs."

The Living Wage reflects an evaluation of the minimum hourly rate that a person needs to cover basic expenses in New Zealand - such as food, transportation, housing and childcare - and it is calculated yearly by the New Zealand Family Centre Social Policy Unit.

Labour says the introduction of the Living Wage for workers on minimum wage - $18.90 - could mean as much as $100 more in earnings per week.

The party says thousands of workers are likely to benefit from this policy, and it will cost about $18 million per year for core government contracted cleaners, caterers and security guards.

