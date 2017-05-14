 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Labour promises to lift minimum wage and replace 90-day trial period

share

Source:

NZN

Labour is promising to lift the minimum wage from its current $15.75 an hour to $16.50 and replace the 90-day trial period for new employees if it wins the election.

The Labour leader told the party's election year congress speculators can avoid paying tax at the moment.

Source: 1 NEWS

Party leader Andrew Little has just released Labour's employment relations policy, saying working people are not getting their fair share of economic growth.

"If working people's slice of the economy hadn't shrunk under National, pay packets would have been a total of $23 billion larger," he said.

Under Labour's policy, any future minimum wage increases would be based on "the real cost of living", and the aim would be to raise it over time to two-thirds of the average wage.
A Labour-led government would also ensure that all core public service workers were paid the Living Wage - calculated by campaigners to be $20.20 an hour.

The 90-day trial period - which Labour calls the fire-at-will law - would be replaced with trial periods that included protection against unfair dismissal and a fair and simple resolution process.

"Most employers use trial periods fairly but National's fire-at-will law has encouraged abuse by a small number of employers," Mr Little said.

"Labour will implement sensible changes to employment law to prevent the small number of bad employers undercutting good employers and driving a 'race to the bottom' on wages and conditions."

The Council of Trade Unions and the Public Service Association praised the policy and said workers should celebrate it.

The business sector had an opposite reaction.

"Labour's policy includes national awards negotiated across industries by unions - an old-fashioned concept," said BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope.

"It misses opportunities for employers and employees to prosper together."

The Employers and Manufacturers Association said it had "deep concerns" with the policy, which "harks back to the old days".

Related

Politics

Election

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:11
1
The All Blacks coach criticised the media for blowing the feud between himself and the Lions' coach out of proportion.

Frustrated Steve Hansen hits back at media over 'ridiculing' of Warren Gatland through clown caricature: 'I'm not feeding that'

00:24
2
Police need your help tracking down the alleged offender.

Video: CCTV footage shows sawn-off shotgun wielding man attempting to rob Auckland bank

00:56
3
The Team NZ helmsman has raced in many different shaped and sized boats.

'He was told not to be too impetuous' - Team NZ reveal hidden secret about Peter Burling's poor starts at America's Cup

00:56
4
Southern Steel captain Wendy Frew has a winner's medal to go with her wonderful children.

Netball star's kids steal the show at ANZ Premiership final with adorable centre court appearance

00:30
5
"Next film in the making #deadpool2".

Breakout Kiwi star Julian Dennison announces role in Deadpool 2 by jumping on Ryan Reynolds' back


01:11
The All Blacks coach criticised the media for blowing the feud between himself and the Lions' coach out of proportion.

Frustrated Steve Hansen hits back at media over 'ridiculing' of Warren Gatland through clown caricature: 'I'm not feeding that'

Hansen says he has "a lot of respect" for the Lions and the Gatland.

00:24
Police need your help tracking down the alleged offender.

Video: CCTV footage shows sawn-off shotgun wielding man attempting to rob Auckland bank

Police have released the footage hoping the public will recognise the white motorcycle the would-be thief fled on.

The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks against the Lions in Wellington.

'He made it pretty simple' - All Blacks coach says in-form Ngani Laumape was hard to ignore for second Lions Test

The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks against the Lions in Wellington.

01:00
The former PM and UN development head dodged questions on what she thought the outcome this September would be.

Watch: 'Anything can happen in politics' - Helen Clark tight-lipped on NZ election but wary of global uncertainty

She referred to New Zealand's issues as "first world problems, but they're still problems for our people".


00:23
Trump pointed to RTE's Washington correspondent and called her over to his desk.

Video: 'She has a nice smile on her face' - Donald Trump interrupts phone call with Irish PM to awkwardly comment on reporter's appearance

She described the encounter as "bizarre."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ