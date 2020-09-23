Labour pledge to increase emergency dental grants to $1000, expand mental health support for kids

Labour is promising to increase the emergency dental grant from $300 to $1000 and make mental health support available to all primary and intermediate school students.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS

Today Labour leader Jacinda Ardern announced the election policy from Manukau, Auckland, where the party pledged an expansion of mental health services and a funding boost to Pharmac, should it be re-elected.

The dental roll-out would cost $176 million, and can only be accessed by people on low incomes with urgent oral health needs.

Labour health spokesperson Chris Hipkins said every primary and intermediate-aged school child in New Zealand would be able to access mental health and wellbeing support services, costing $151 million.

Currently, the Mana Ake programme gives mental health support to Canterbury children in year 1-8.

“We know that providing support early to young people works and can help prevent mental health issues manifesting later in life,” Hipkins said.

“The Mana Ake programme in the Canterbury region has made a huge difference to children and families adversely affected by the earthquakes and terror attack.”

The party also wants to reduce waiting lists by pumping in $200 million, aimed to “go to help the likes of the hundreds of women who suffer from endometriosis and are waiting on surgery and consultations”, Hipkins said.

They also are pledging $200 million for Pharmac to increase the range of new medicines.

National also promised to increase Pharmac funding at the same rate as health budget increases, increase funding for cochlear implants and have a mental health programme in schools for all years and fund 100,000 free counselling sessions after the impact of Covid-19.

Hipkins said $28 million would go to cochlear implants to double the number of implants undertaken each year from 80 to 160.

“This policy will not only improve an individuals’ hearing, but also ensure they have greater access to employment, training and enhance their overall wellbeing,” he said.

In February, a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed almost two-thirds of New Zealanders were in support of the Government prioritising free dental care.

Dr Assil Russell of Revive a Smile told 1 NEWS at the time the Government needed to step up and said a targeted, subsidised approach would make a "huge difference to a lot of people's lives".

Hipkins said oral health was a "significant issue, especially for those on low incomes for whom cost is a barrier to access the services they need".

“We will increase the maximum grant for emergency oral health care from $300 to $1000, which will go a lot further to covering the actual cost of dental work.