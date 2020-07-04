Labour Party unveils new 2020 campaign slogan ahead of general election

The Labour Party has today launched its campaign slogan for the 2020 election - Let's Keep Moving.

The Labour Party's new campaign slogan for 2020. Source: New Zealand Parliament

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the news in a video to Labour's online supporters this morning ahead of the September 19 general election.

Campaign chair Megan Woods said in a statement that the slogan will be a rallying cry for New Zealanders to "keep the country moving in the right direction under Jacinda Ardern's leadership."



Ms Woods said while there is no "playbook" on how to respond to the issues thrown at Ms Ardern and the Government this year, the "team of 5 million" have "went hard and early" to stop the spread of Covid-19.

"Now we have opportunities that other countries don't - to restart our economy and bounce back sooner and stronger. We've got a plan to respond, recover and rebuild and it's already in motion," she said.

"The country is moving in the right direction with our plan for economic recovery already started and experienced leadership is in place."



Ms Woods said New Zealanders will be able to decide between "building on our success to date" or jeopardising it by "changing course."

It follows on from Labour's "Let's Do This" slogan in 2017.



In a statement, National Party leader Todd Muller said people "cannot believe anything that this Prime Minister promises will be delivered except more tax."

"The Prime Minister promised three years ago to 'let's do this' and has delivered so little," Mr Muller said.