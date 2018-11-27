TODAY |

Labour Party staffer accused of sexual assault and bullying resigns

The Labour Party staffer at the centre of sexual assault and bullying allegations resigned today. 

He resigned to Parliamentary Service this afternoon. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern accepted his resignation.

In a statement sent to media, the staffer said: "I adamantly refute the serious allegations made against me.

"I am co-operating fully with the Dew inquiry that is now underway, and will continue to do so, having been assured that this process will be fair to all parties."

It comes after details of an alleged sexual assault, claimed to have happen in February last year, surfaced in the media this week.

Jacinda Ardern expressed her concerns today during a post-Cabinet meeting press conference. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier this year, Labour began investigating after seven people made complaints against the staffer. An investigation panel was set up by Labour's highest governing body, the NZ Council. Three months later, the staffer was cleared.

Ms Ardern said she was "incredibly frustrated and deeply disappointed" at the way her party handled the investigation. 

Nigel Haworth was criticised for his handling of a sexual assault allegation against a party staffer. Source: 1 NEWS

A Queen's Counsel is now completing a report on the matter. 

The Labour Party president yesterday resigned over the handling of the investigation.


Source: 1 NEWS
