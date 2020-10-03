Labour Party shoots down any chance of working with Advance NZ after election

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern has shot down any chance of working with controversial political party Advance NZ come election time.

This comes after National party leader Judith Collins also ruled out any chance of a coalition with the group, saying she's "not insane".

Speaking with media in Mount Eden today, Ardern said there was no likelihood of working with the Advance NZ if they made it past the 5 per cent threshold as she doesn't agree "with what they represent."

"I think the reasons are fairly obvious. I think the fact that because no one has ever asked me has been because people have rightly assumed that I would not work with Advance NZ."

In the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll released this week, Advance NZ sits at 1 per cent. It would need to achieve 5 per cent of the votes, or win an electorate seat, in order to enter Parliament.