TODAY |

Labour Party refuses former MP John Tamihere's membership renewal

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Auckland

Labour has turned down its former MP John Tamihere's bid to rejoin the party.

The one-time Cabinet minister and now Auckland mayoralty candidate had sent in his application along with a $100 donation late last year.

But the party's ruling council has turned him down and returned the money.

Mr Tamihere said he had not been given a good reason and told Morning Report Labour was trying to "gerrymander" the race for Auckland mayor.

Labour has already endorsed Mr Tamihere's opponent and former Labour MP Phil Goff in the contest.

"If your membership is not renewed, normally there has to be a very good reason for it. That reason's not been made available to me," Mr Tamihere said.

"For reasons unknown to me my reapplication for renewal has been declined.

"You're normally, under natural justice, given a right if someone's said negative things about you to at least have a say batting those things back. I haven't had that opportunity."

At the announcement of his mayoral candidacy last month, Mr Tamihere and running mate Christine Fletcher hit out at Mr Goff, saying he was a poor leader for both the council and the city.

Mr Tamihere said he had made it clear he was running for mayor as an independent so he did not even consider seeking support from Labour.

Labour Party president Nigel Haworth said as a matter of established practice we don't comment on individual cases that arise in our council's meetings.

rnz.co.nz

The controversial politician says he wants to clean up the council and Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:17
MIT researcher Wiremu Manaia says he’s concerned that most parents aren’t aware of what their children are watching.

'It's hitting them young' - too much screen time risks exposing children to harmful advertising, expert warns

Future of Dame Jenny Shipley's senior positions on multiple boards uncertain

Canadian husband of Whangārei teacher, refused work visa due to medical condition, now allowed into New Zealand
01:43
There’s a big debate on harm reduction as New Zealand looks towards a referendum on cannabis legalisation.

Debate sparked over drug harm reduction as cannabis referendum looms