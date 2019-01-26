Labour Party refuses former MP John Tamihere's membership renewal

Labour has turned down its former MP John Tamihere's bid to rejoin the party.

The one-time Cabinet minister and now Auckland mayoralty candidate had sent in his application along with a $100 donation late last year.

But the party's ruling council has turned him down and returned the money.

Mr Tamihere said he had not been given a good reason and told Morning Report Labour was trying to "gerrymander" the race for Auckland mayor.

Labour has already endorsed Mr Tamihere's opponent and former Labour MP Phil Goff in the contest.

"If your membership is not renewed, normally there has to be a very good reason for it. That reason's not been made available to me," Mr Tamihere said.

"For reasons unknown to me my reapplication for renewal has been declined.

"You're normally, under natural justice, given a right if someone's said negative things about you to at least have a say batting those things back. I haven't had that opportunity."

At the announcement of his mayoral candidacy last month, Mr Tamihere and running mate Christine Fletcher hit out at Mr Goff, saying he was a poor leader for both the council and the city.

Mr Tamihere said he had made it clear he was running for mayor as an independent so he did not even consider seeking support from Labour.