Labour Party policies 'the best' for young New Zealanders after last night's TVNZ debate - 1 NEWS Facebook poll

The Labour Party came out as the winner in last night's Young Voters Debate poll according to a 1 NEWS Facebook poll.

1 NEWS Facebook followers were asked: "After tonight's Young Voters Debate, which party do you think has the best policies for young New Zealanders?"

As of 6am today Labour comfortably came out on top with 42 per cent of respondents choosing Labour.

The National Party came in second with 34 per cent.

The Green Party came in third at 12 per cent while United Future didn't receive any votes.

New Zealand First polled at four per cent, ACT at three per cent and Maori Part at two per cent.