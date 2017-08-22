Labour Party General Secretary Andrew Kirton leaving to work for Air New Zealand

The Labour Party's General Secretary, Andrew Kirton, is leaving Labour and is off to work for Air New Zealand.

Labour Party Leader, now Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, with her party's 2017 Campaign Manager Andrew Kirton in August 2017. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS NOW

He got into trouble over the handling of the Labour camp issue but 1 NEWS understands he had always planned to leave in 2018.

He'll remain in the job until mid-August and Labour will start advertising soon.