Labour Party events under review after another alleged assault

Source:
All Labour Party events are now under review, after revelations there was an another alleged assault at a previous party gathering.
It comes after four teenagers were allegedly assaulted at a young camp in the Coromandel last month.
A 20-year-old man was sent home and has been banned from future events following the incident.
Labour Party general secretary Andrew Kirton said the victims did not want to go to police or for their parents to be involved.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news